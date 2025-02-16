Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1775
Thunderstorm expected this morning...
Such crazy weather! Phone shot converted to b&w and toned in On1.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6483
photos
145
followers
95
following
486% complete
View this month »
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Latest from all albums
2126
1772
2127
1773
2128
1774
2129
1775
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
23rd January 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
shed
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
intimate-landscape
,
tool-shed
Corinne C
ace
Lovely tones and great composition. Bad weather in the East from South to North!
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. The weather has been pretty weird this winter.
February 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely tonal range
February 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific shot… I like your shed and little cute tress
February 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close