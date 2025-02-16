Previous
Thunderstorm expected this morning... by marlboromaam
Thunderstorm expected this morning...

Such crazy weather! Phone shot converted to b&w and toned in On1.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
Lovely tones and great composition. Bad weather in the East from South to North!
February 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. The weather has been pretty weird this winter.
February 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely tonal range
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific shot… I like your shed and little cute tress
February 16th, 2025  
