Eyeing a squirrel... by marlboromaam
Eyeing a squirrel...

And beginning to growl. He'll be up barking in a skinny second! Shot in monochrome mode.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
Will is so handsome and so photogenic. He is also so well groomed. My boy has no patience for brushing and it shows😊
February 17th, 2025  
