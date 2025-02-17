Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1776
Eyeing a squirrel...
And beginning to growl. He'll be up barking in a skinny second! Shot in monochrome mode.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6485
photos
145
followers
95
following
486% complete
View this month »
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
Latest from all albums
2127
1773
2128
1774
2129
1775
2130
1776
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th January 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Corinne C
ace
Will is so handsome and so photogenic. He is also so well groomed. My boy has no patience for brushing and it shows😊
February 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close