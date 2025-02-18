Sign up
Photo 1777
A little sunshine...
Breaking through the gray clouds. Converted to b&w in On1.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6487
photos
145
followers
95
following
486% complete
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
2128
1774
2129
1775
2130
1776
2131
1777
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th February 2025 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Such wonderful detail and contrast. I love it.
February 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love the pov.
February 18th, 2025
