Fallen limbs... by marlboromaam
Fallen limbs...

Monochrome shot rendered in the Impressionist app with a sketch option.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
February 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
February 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I get a sense of snow or rain.
February 20th, 2025  
