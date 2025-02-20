Sign up
Photo 1779
Fallen limbs...
Monochrome shot rendered in the Impressionist app with a sketch option.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
fallen-pine-limbs
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and processing.
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
February 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I get a sense of snow or rain.
February 20th, 2025
