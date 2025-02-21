Previous
Holly leaves... by marlboromaam
Holly leaves...

Shot in monochrome mode. Three different holly shrubs around here. I keep forgetting to gather a few leaves to see the differences.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely light
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo!
February 21st, 2025  
