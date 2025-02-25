Previous
Ivy on oak bark... by marlboromaam
Photo 1784

Ivy on oak bark...

Shot in monochrome mode. February is almost gone. Time sure does pass quickly when you get older.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

