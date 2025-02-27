Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1786
Sketched out...
As opposed to decked out, although we was relaxing on the deck. =) Monochrome shot rendered in the Impressionist app with one of the sketch options.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6505
photos
146
followers
95
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Latest from all albums
2137
1783
2138
1784
2139
1785
2140
1786
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
sketch-option
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close