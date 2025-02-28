Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1787
Bare trees and long shadows...
Shot in monochrome mode and tinted in On1. Last day of February and ever closer to another year older.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6507
photos
146
followers
95
following
489% complete
View this month »
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Latest from all albums
2138
1784
2139
1785
2140
1786
2141
1787
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Casablanca
ace
They will be in leaf before you know it. The year is flying by!
February 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Flying by so fast. Thank you!
February 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close