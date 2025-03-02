Previous
Walk this way... by marlboromaam
Walk this way...

But watch your step. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Lovely light in your woods.
March 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
March 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
March 2nd, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
So pleasant! Nice work.
March 2nd, 2025  
