Photo 1789
Walk this way...
But watch your step. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Black and White
14th February 2025 11:19am
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Diana
ace
Lovely light in your woods.
March 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
March 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
March 2nd, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
So pleasant! Nice work.
March 2nd, 2025
