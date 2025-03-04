Sign up
Previous
Photo 1791
Split-rail fence and shadows...
Bare trees too. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6519
photos
146
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:28am
Tags
b&w
winter
shadows
trees
landscape
bare
black-and-white
black&white
wintertime
front-yard
split-rail-fence
