Previous
Photo 1792
Most folks hate them...
But over the years, I've marveled at how they're wonderfully made and their intricate textures. Converted to b&w in On1.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
textures
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
structure
,
spiky-ball
,
sweetgum-ball
Diana
ace
I have never seen a real one, you capture them so beautifully!
March 5th, 2025
