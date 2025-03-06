Previous
So dry... by marlboromaam
Photo 1793

So dry...

Lately, we've had some wildfires in South Carolina. We finally got a quarter of an inch of rain yesterday, but it's still windy. Hoping more rain is on the way. Shot in monochrome mode.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact