Early spring blooming camellia... by marlboromaam
Early spring blooming camellia...

Converted to b&w in On1.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and contrasts.
March 7th, 2025  
