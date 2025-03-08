Sign up
Photo 1795
A little motion blur...
Added to a monochrome image in On1.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effect
Diana
ace
I love seeing your beautiful woods like this, looks great on black.
March 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana.
March 8th, 2025
