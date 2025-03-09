Previous
Ivy... by marlboromaam
Ivy...

Shot in monochrome mode. Seems like the more I yank it up, the more it grows back.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Jenny ace
It's a tough plant to get rid of. I like it in black and white.
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@librarymom Thank you, Jenny! Yes, it is. =(
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I dislike ivy. Nice shaped leaves but so hard to get rid of, invasive thing.
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca I do agree. It's taking over the ground around the shed.
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I know that feeling.
March 9th, 2025  
