Finding the way... by marlboromaam
Photo 1797

Finding the way...

Monochrome shot rendered with a little motion blur in On1.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

Oh dear, I’m still running for my life! I see two wonderful pathways there - which one should I take, left or right! I’ll take the smaller one to the right. That way I think I’ll make it to the highway before the bad man catches me.

Very nice motion blur with your beautiful trees.
March 10th, 2025  
It feels like a suspense thriller.
March 10th, 2025  
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen. I love your imagination! =)

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 10th, 2025  
