Photo 1797
Finding the way...
Monochrome shot rendered with a little motion blur in On1.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6537
photos
149
followers
97
following
492% complete
View this month »
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
Latest from all albums
1795
529
2150
1796
530
2151
1797
531
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
Karen
Oh dear, I’m still running for my life! I see two wonderful pathways there - which one should I take, left or right! I’ll take the smaller one to the right. That way I think I’ll make it to the highway before the bad man catches me.
Very nice motion blur with your beautiful trees.
March 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
It feels like a suspense thriller.
March 10th, 2025
Mags
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen. I love your imagination! =)
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 10th, 2025
