Caught up in limbs and dead leaves... by marlboromaam
Caught up in limbs and dead leaves...

Fallen pine needles dangling in the trees. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
