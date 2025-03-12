Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1799
Waiting for spring...
Severe thunderstorms expected this weekend with wind gusts up to 60 mph per the morning weather man. Ugh! Shot in monochrome mode.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6543
photos
149
followers
97
following
492% complete
View this month »
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
Latest from all albums
1797
531
2152
1798
532
2153
1799
533
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Diana
ace
Lovely dappled light in the woods. Hope no trees come down!
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. Me too!
March 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe they will start bursting into life after the storm.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close