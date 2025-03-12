Previous
Waiting for spring... by marlboromaam
Waiting for spring...

Severe thunderstorms expected this weekend with wind gusts up to 60 mph per the morning weather man. Ugh! Shot in monochrome mode.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Lovely dappled light in the woods. Hope no trees come down!
March 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. Me too!
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe they will start bursting into life after the storm.
March 12th, 2025  
