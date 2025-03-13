Sign up
Photo 1800
Signs of spring...
The bridal wreath spirea is popping out. Soon to bloom if we don't get a frost. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
spirea
,
bridal-wreath-spirea
