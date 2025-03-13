Previous
Signs of spring... by marlboromaam
Signs of spring...

The bridal wreath spirea is popping out. Soon to bloom if we don't get a frost. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
