Beautiful holly tree in the woods... by marlboromaam
Photo 1801

Beautiful holly tree in the woods...

Shot in monochrome mode. Even in winter, it's always green along with the loblolly pine trees.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
The holly provides great shapes and textures.
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I have never heard of a loblolly - what a great name!
March 14th, 2025  
