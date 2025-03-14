Sign up
Previous
Photo 1801
Beautiful holly tree in the woods...
Shot in monochrome mode. Even in winter, it's always green along with the loblolly pine trees.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6549
photos
149
followers
97
following
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
holly-tree
,
intimate-landscape
Susan Wakely
ace
The holly provides great shapes and textures.
March 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
March 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I have never heard of a loblolly - what a great name!
March 14th, 2025
