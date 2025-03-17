Sign up
Photo 1804
Looking for signs of spring...
Tiny buds on the sparkle berry tree. Soon it will be full of tiny white bell shaped blooms. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
tiny-buds
,
sparkle-berry-tree
