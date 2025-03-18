Sign up
Previous
Photo 1805
Silken holly...
Monochrome image rendered in the Impressionist app.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
holly-tree
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
silk-option
Casablanca
ace
What a pretty rendition
March 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you very much. =)
March 18th, 2025
