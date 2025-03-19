Previous
Carolina jasmine buds... by marlboromaam
Carolina jasmine buds...

Signs of spring! Shot in monochrome mode.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture, I love the tones and dof
March 19th, 2025  
