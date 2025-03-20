Sign up
Previous
Photo 1807
Another motion blur...
Shot in monochrome mode with motion blur added in On1. She's coming alive now. =)
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6567
photos
149
followers
97
following
495% complete
View this month »
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
Latest from all albums
1805
539
2160
1806
540
2161
1807
541
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
Susan Wakely
ace
A dizzying effect.
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Sorry about that, Susan. =)
March 20th, 2025
