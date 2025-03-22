Previous
Kwanzan cherry tree... by marlboromaam
Kwanzan cherry tree...

Should be in full bloom come May. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca ace
Would love to see that in bloom
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca You will, God willing! =)
March 22nd, 2025  
