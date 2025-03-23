Previous
Another spiky ball macro... by marlboromaam
Another spiky ball macro...

I'd love to get closer than this. Shot in monochrome mode.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
