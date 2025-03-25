Previous
Three different varieties of holly shrubs... by marlboromaam
Photo 1812

Three different varieties of holly shrubs...

Each with different shaped leaves, but all with point that will prick your fingers. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
