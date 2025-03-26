Previous
No tenants in this house yet.... by marlboromaam
No tenants in this house yet....

Waiting to see if a fine feathered friend will move in this one. It has not been occupied since it was put up. I have in the past, however, found it with lots of acorns in the bottom. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Mags


@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
March 26th, 2025  
Mags
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.
March 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yet… all of a sudden you’ll have neighbours
March 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
hopefully they'll find their new home
March 26th, 2025  
