Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1813
No tenants in this house yet....
Waiting to see if a fine feathered friend will move in this one. It has not been occupied since it was put up. I have in the past, however, found it with lots of acorns in the bottom. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6585
photos
151
followers
95
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Latest from all albums
1811
545
2166
1812
546
2167
1813
547
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th March 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
birdhouse
,
black&white
,
nesting-box
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
March 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
March 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yet… all of a sudden you’ll have neighbours
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
hopefully they'll find their new home
March 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close