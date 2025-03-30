Sign up
Photo 1817
Coming alive with leaves...
Spring is coming fast and furious here! I hope we don't have another late frost. Shot in monochrome mode.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 30th, 2025
