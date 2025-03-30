Previous
Coming alive with leaves... by marlboromaam
Coming alive with leaves...

Spring is coming fast and furious here! I hope we don't have another late frost. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 30th, 2025  
