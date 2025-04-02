Previous
And soon the light will disappear... by marlboromaam
Photo 1820

And soon the light will disappear...

Between the trunks and fill in with leaves and shadows. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
498% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It will look just as lovely 👌🏼
April 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact