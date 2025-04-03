Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1821
Beginning to bloom...
Dogwood buds shot in monochrome mode.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6606
photos
151
followers
95
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Latest from all albums
2172
1818
2173
1819
2174
1820
2175
1821
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
dogwood-buds
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
My grandmother had a Dogwood tree. I don’t think I have seen one in years.
April 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close