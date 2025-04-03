Previous
Beginning to bloom... by marlboromaam
Beginning to bloom...

Dogwood buds shot in monochrome mode.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
My grandmother had a Dogwood tree. I don’t think I have seen one in years.
April 3rd, 2025  
