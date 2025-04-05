Sign up
Photo 1823
Young American holly tree...
Growing wild in the woods. Shot in monochrome mode.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6610
photos
151
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
american-holly-tree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed
April 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely
April 5th, 2025
