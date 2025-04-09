Previous
Found in the attic... by marlboromaam
Found in the attic...

Yes, I'm still clearing my mom's house out. It's cracked and dusty. Phone shot rendered to b&w in On1.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
