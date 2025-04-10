Sign up
Photo 1828
Curve up ahead...
Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with one of the sketch options.
10th April 2025
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
road
b&w
sign
trees
curve
dashboard
black-and-white
black&white
phoneography
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Fascinating result
April 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you.
April 10th, 2025
