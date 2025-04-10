Previous
Curve up ahead... by marlboromaam
Photo 1828

Curve up ahead...

Phone shot rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app with one of the sketch options.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating result
April 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you.
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact