Photo 1833
Sedum...
Of all the succulents I bought last year, only three survived the winter in the shed and this was one of them. Shot in monochrome mode.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6647
photos
150
followers
95
following
502% complete
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
2186
1832
541
542
2187
1833
543
544
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st April 2025 3:50pm
spring
,
succulent
,
springtime
,
sedum
