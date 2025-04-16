Sign up
Photo 1834
Lots of blooms this year...
As opposed to the previous year's blossoms. Converted to b&w in On1.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6650
photos
149
followers
95
following
502% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd April 2025 11:30am
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
dogwood-tree
,
springtime
,
dogwood-blossoms
Diana
ace
That looks so amazing, almost like snow.
April 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
April 16th, 2025
