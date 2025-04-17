Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1835
Got to get yankin'...
Shot in monochrome mode. The patch of ivy I left to yank later has gotten away from me. Time to get busy with it.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6653
photos
149
followers
95
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Latest from all albums
543
2188
1834
544
2189
1835
545
546
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th April 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
springtime
,
ivy-vines
,
ivy-patch
Susan Wakely
ace
Ithaca habit of doing that.
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
It's not an easy job. =(
April 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Much to do
April 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Looks like a big job… Oo It’ll be fun with will watching…
April 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice lighting. Not a fan of ivy. Bloodsucker of the plant world, taking all the nourishment from its chosen host. Still looks pretty though!
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine. Yep, I'll eventually get it all some day. =)
@beverley365
LOL! He'll want to play fetch and chew on them.
@casablanca
Thank you. Yes, it was here when I moved in back in 2004. I thought I got it all up 10 years ago, but - no.
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@beverley365 LOL! He'll want to play fetch and chew on them.
@casablanca Thank you. Yes, it was here when I moved in back in 2004. I thought I got it all up 10 years ago, but - no.