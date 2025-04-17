Previous
Got to get yankin'... by marlboromaam
Got to get yankin'...

Shot in monochrome mode. The patch of ivy I left to yank later has gotten away from me. Time to get busy with it.
17th April 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Ithaca habit of doing that.
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys It's not an easy job. =(
April 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Much to do
April 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks like a big job… Oo It’ll be fun with will watching…
April 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice lighting. Not a fan of ivy. Bloodsucker of the plant world, taking all the nourishment from its chosen host. Still looks pretty though!
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine. Yep, I'll eventually get it all some day. =)

@beverley365 LOL! He'll want to play fetch and chew on them.

@casablanca Thank you. Yes, it was here when I moved in back in 2004. I thought I got it all up 10 years ago, but - no.
April 17th, 2025  
