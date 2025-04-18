Previous
Squirrel at Three O'clock... by marlboromaam
Squirrel at Three O'clock...

Shot in monochrome mode. I just didn't have the energy to sneak up on it.
18th April 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca
I love watching squirrels
April 18th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely capture of light and shadows.
April 18th, 2025  
