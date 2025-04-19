Previous
Sentimental gentle wind... by marlboromaam
Photo 1837

Sentimental gentle wind...

Blowing through my life again... Shot in monochrome mode.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
503% complete

Keren ace
This is beautifully captured
April 19th, 2025  
Karen ace
Super focus and great use of the border.
April 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simplicity
April 19th, 2025  
