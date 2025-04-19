Sign up
Photo 1837
Sentimental gentle wind...
Blowing through my life again... Shot in monochrome mode.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
breezy
,
wind-chimes
,
on1-border
Keren
This is beautifully captured
April 19th, 2025
Karen
Super focus and great use of the border.
April 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
I love the simplicity
April 19th, 2025
