Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1839
His pout...
Mommy's been busy with outside chores and neglecting to give him attention. But we make up for it when the chores are done. =) Shot in monochrome mode.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6665
photos
149
followers
92
following
503% complete
View this month »
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Latest from all albums
547
2192
1838
548
2193
1839
549
550
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th April 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pout
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful!
April 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful dog
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close