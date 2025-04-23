Sign up
Previous
Photo 1841
One of three that survived...
Winter in the shed. I have no idea why three survived and none of the rest. Shot in monochrome mode.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6671
photos
149
followers
92
following
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
2194
1840
549
550
2195
1841
551
552
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st April 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
succulent
,
springtime
,
potted-plant
Diana
ace
It looks lovely in the dappled light.
April 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
April 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice patterns
April 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so much, Christine.
April 23rd, 2025
