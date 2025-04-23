Previous
One of three that survived... by marlboromaam
One of three that survived...

Winter in the shed. I have no idea why three survived and none of the rest. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

It looks lovely in the dappled light.
April 23rd, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
April 23rd, 2025  
Nice patterns
April 23rd, 2025  
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so much, Christine.
April 23rd, 2025  
