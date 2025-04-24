Sign up
Photo 1842
Now that it's warmed up...
The woods are the domain of the copperheads and other snakes. We stay out and admire from the edge of the trees. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
