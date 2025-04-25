Previous
Are you ready for No Mow May? by marlboromaam
Are you ready for No Mow May?

Let the grass grow! Details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50646/no-mow-may-2025 You can shoot color or b&w - doesn't matter and tag your images nomowmay-25
Mags

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
That's a lovely capture - the contrast between white and the black works great.

I'll participate this month, I've always enjoyed it - but probably not every day. Looking forward to it =)
April 25th, 2025  
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen.
April 25th, 2025  
