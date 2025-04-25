Sign up
Photo 1843
Are you ready for No Mow May?
Let the grass grow! Details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50646/no-mow-may-2025
You can shoot color or b&w - doesn't matter and tag your images nomowmay-25
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
2
0
Tags
spring
,
weeds
,
springtime
,
grasses
,
wildflowers
,
no-mow-may
Karen
ace
That's a lovely capture - the contrast between white and the black works great.
I'll participate this month, I've always enjoyed it - but probably not every day. Looking forward to it =)
April 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen.
April 25th, 2025
I'll participate this month, I've always enjoyed it - but probably not every day. Looking forward to it =)