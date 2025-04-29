Sign up
Previous
Photo 1847
The hop clover has taken over the ditch...
Just a reminder about No Mow May. Low turnout last year. There are weeds and wildflowers and bees and bugs all around you - just look! =)
It's a great way to learn about native plants and non-native or invasive ones too!
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th April 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
weeds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
hop-clover
,
no-mow-may
Beverley
ace
This is very beautiful…
April 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love your beautiful little wildflowers, such a lovely shot.
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine.
April 28th, 2025
