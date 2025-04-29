Previous
The hop clover has taken over the ditch... by marlboromaam
Photo 1847

The hop clover has taken over the ditch...

Just a reminder about No Mow May. Low turnout last year. There are weeds and wildflowers and bees and bugs all around you - just look! =)

It's a great way to learn about native plants and non-native or invasive ones too!
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
This is very beautiful…
April 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love your beautiful little wildflowers, such a lovely shot.
April 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
April 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine.
April 28th, 2025  
