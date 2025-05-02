Previous
Motion blur on the stand of trees... by marlboromaam
Photo 1850

Motion blur on the stand of trees...

Between my good neighbor's property and mine. Soon I won't be able to see it at all. Shot in monochrome mode with motion blur added in On1.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
