Photo 1852
The undergrowth is filling up the old corral...
Shot in monochrome mode.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6714
photos
149
followers
93
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th April 2025 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
Diana
ace
Beautiful dappled light and tones.
May 4th, 2025
