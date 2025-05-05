Previous
Weeds 'n wildflowers... by marlboromaam
Photo 1853

Weeds 'n wildflowers...

For No Mow May. Shot in monochrome mode. In their common names, mostly beaked corn salad, toadflax, sweet vernal grass, and spring vetch.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
507% complete

