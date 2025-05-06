Sign up
Previous
Photo 1854
Something not quite natural...
I'd like to dig up all those posts from the old corral and use them elsewhere, but they were set in concrete. Shot in monochrome mode.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6723
photos
149
followers
93
following
Views
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th April 2025 3:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
posts
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
