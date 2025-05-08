Previous
Gates no longer serving their purpose... by marlboromaam
Photo 1856

Gates no longer serving their purpose...

Shot in monochrome mode. Something else to take down this winter.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Lovely light.
May 8th, 2025  
