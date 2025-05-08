Sign up
Previous
Photo 1856
Gates no longer serving their purpose...
Shot in monochrome mode. Something else to take down this winter.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
gates
Diana
ace
Lovely light.
May 8th, 2025
