Nothing like a little snooze in the shade... by marlboromaam
Nothing like a little snooze in the shade...

On the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Dorothy ace
Sweet
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
May 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks so peaceful
May 9th, 2025  
