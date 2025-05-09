Sign up
Previous
Photo 1857
Nothing like a little snooze in the shade...
On the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6738
photos
149
followers
93
following
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
2208
1854
2209
1855
2210
1856
2211
1857
6
3
1
Black and White
5th April 2025 10:52am
View Info
View All
Public
View
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Dorothy
ace
Sweet
May 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
May 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks so peaceful
May 9th, 2025
